Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 14,770 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 325.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.