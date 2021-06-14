Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $224.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

