Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $970,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

