Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Seagen by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Seagen by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $156.58 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

