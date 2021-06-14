Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 41,799 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $24.98 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

