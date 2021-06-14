Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.36 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $152.86 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

