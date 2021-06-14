Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

