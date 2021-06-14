Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.