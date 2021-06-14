Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $34.80.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.