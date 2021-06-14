YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.12. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,348,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

