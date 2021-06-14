Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.92 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00170009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00186295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01068109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.91 or 0.99842435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

