Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.56). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($6.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 6,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

