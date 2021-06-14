Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.08). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

ALPN opened at $8.81 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

