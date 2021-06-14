Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 170,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

