Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,045. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

