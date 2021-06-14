Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post sales of $107.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $79.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $458.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,964. The firm has a market cap of $724.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

