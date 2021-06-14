Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report sales of $17.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $19.05 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.82 billion to $78.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $79.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 410,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.