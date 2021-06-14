Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $78.37. 128,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 97,707 shares of company stock worth $6,999,634 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

