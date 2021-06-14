Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post sales of $55.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

