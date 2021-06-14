Zacks: Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

