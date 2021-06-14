Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 6,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

