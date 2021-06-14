Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

