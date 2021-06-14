Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce $241.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $983.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

NYSE XM traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

