Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $7,616,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,922. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.70.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

