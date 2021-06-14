Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.