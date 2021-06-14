Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 140,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.