Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 140,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.