Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

