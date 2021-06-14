Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce $9.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.13 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

