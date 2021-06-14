Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $949.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.