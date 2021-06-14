Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post $11.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.52 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

