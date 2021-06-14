Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 871.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%.

LAWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAWS opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a P/E ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

