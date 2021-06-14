Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $80.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the lowest is $80.24 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $325.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.21 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,331. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

