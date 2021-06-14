Zacks: Brokerages Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

360 DigiTech stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. 151,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $41.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

