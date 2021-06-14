Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $161.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.99 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $144.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $648.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Insiders have sold 26,746 shares of company stock valued at $760,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

