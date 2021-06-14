Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.12). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.01. 214,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

