Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.91. 70,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,412. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.51 million, a P/E ratio of 591.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

