Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.81. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

