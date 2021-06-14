Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,365.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,337,524 shares of company stock worth $7,957,880. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

