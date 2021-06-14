Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

MGEE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.10. 94,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $76.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

