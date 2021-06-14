Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.