Zcoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,876.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.38 or 0.06290650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.92 or 0.01531265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00424625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00145719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00656626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00424214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006893 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

