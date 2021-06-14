Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

