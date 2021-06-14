Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.62 on Friday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Zuora by 8.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

