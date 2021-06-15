-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

YTRA opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

