-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.22). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,010. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

