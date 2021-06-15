-$0.15 EPS Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.84 on Friday. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.46 million and a P/E ratio of -20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 12.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.