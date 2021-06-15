$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. 2,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.