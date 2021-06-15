$0.26 EPS Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

