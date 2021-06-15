-$0.27 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

