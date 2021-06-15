$0.51 EPS Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Commvault Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. 368,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,137. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.54, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

