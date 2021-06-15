$0.54 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 245,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 202.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

